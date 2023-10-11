A funding allocation of €110 million euro has been set aside in Budget 2024 for forestry measures.

Announcing the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) forestry funding allocation for 2024, Minister McConalogue said:

“I am pleased to confirm that €110 million is being allocated for forestry next year.

“The overall funding of €1.3 billion committed to the new National Forestry Programme for the period 2023-2027 represents the largest-ever investment by an Irish Government in tree-planting.

“It has been designed to incentivise farmers to the greatest extent possible to engage with tree-planting as an alternative income stream, through generous 100% establishment grants, significantly increased annual premia over an extended 20-year period and a tax-free asset on maturity.”

Advertisement

The minister has pointed out that farmers can continue to receive their Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) payment on land which is also planted.

The National Forestry Programme comprises a list of actions and measures to achieve the ambitions set out in Ireland’s Shared National Vision for Trees, Woods and Forests until 2050.

Scheme funding to support forestry

The minister continued: “The latest scheme to launch is very innovative and important to highlight – the Native Tree Area Scheme under the programme, which could suit many farmers wishing to try out planting on a small scale.

“This scheme allows farmers to create small native forests or native forests for water protection of up to 2ha per holding, with grant and annual premium payments over a 10-year period totalling more than €22,000/ha.”

Minister McConalogue confirmed that those farmers and landowners who have been affected by ash dieback will be supported through the National Forestry Programme.

Advertisement

It follows receipt by Minister of State, Pippa Hackett, of the Report of the Independent Review on Ash Dieback group.

Minister Hackett added: “Forestry is at the heart of this agriculture budget with an allocation of €110 million to enable us to vigorously pursue our planting and climate change goals in line with our new Forestry Programme.

“My department is currently working on some outstanding state aid issues in relation to the recommendations of the Independent Review on Ash Dieback.

“When this work is complete, I will publish an Implementation Plan. Any expenditure implications arising will be considered in the context of the ongoing rollout of the Forestry Programme.”