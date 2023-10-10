The budget allocation to the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has been reduced year-on-year to €1.9 billion.

DAFM’s budget will fall by around 17% compared to its 2023 allocation which totalled €2.141 billion to spend in Budget 2023.

However, a budget expenditure report published today (Tuesday, October 10) also highlights that a number of measures have received additional funding for 2024.

These include the Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES) which will receive €200 million and bovine tuberculosis (TB) testing which has been allocated a €56 million funding package.

CAP

The Department of Public Expenditure has also detailed that the latest budget allocation “expands” the roll out of the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) with more than €700 million to be provided next year for farmers who participate in environment schemes including ACRES, Areas of Natural Constraint (ANC) forestry and organic farming.

In addition to its budget allocation the department will also administer €1.2 billion of EU funding next year, chiefly for Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) payments to farmers.

The majority of DAFM’s budget – €968.1 million – will be earmarked for its farm sector supports and controls programme which primarily revolves around CAP related schemes.

A further €420.5 million has been allocated to DAFM’s policy and strategy programme which will continue to fund key Bord Bia operations, provide funding for public sector research and innovation and also fund the new Agri-food regulator.

TB testing

DAFM’s food safety, animal and plant health and animal welfare programme will also receive total funding of €376.5 million in 2024.

According to the department this will enable it to undertake evidence-based TB testing, continue controls on imports of food, animals and plants and border control posts and maintain food safety controls, inspections and audits across a range of food premises that it oversees.

The department’s seafood sector programme has also been allocated a total of €176.9 million. Source: Department of Public Expenditure

The total budget allocation of €1,942 million includes a core current allocation of €1,587 million and the National Development Plan core capital allocation of €287 million.

DAFM has also received non-core funding specifically in relation to Covid-19 and Ukraine.