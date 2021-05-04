The BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition (BTYSTE) is set to remain online for January 2022.

It will be the second year that the event will be a virtual affair. It is scheduled to take place from January 12-14.

This will be the 58th year of the exhibition. The participating students will be vying for over 200 prizes, across four categories and age groups.

The top prize is a trophy, €7,500 prize money, and the opportunity to represent Ireland at the EU Contest for Young Scientists (EUCYS).

Speaking at the launch today (Tuesday, May 4) of BTYSTE 2022, BT Ireland managing director Shay Walsh said: “The BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition is a staple in the school calendar and is an exciting and fun way for young minds to engage with science, technology, engineering and maths [STEM] subjects.

“We are thrilled to give students the opportunity once again to challenge themselves and use their ingenuity to come up with fresh new ideas, solutions and approaches in the world of STEM,” Walsh added.

“It’s very exciting to know that thousands of students across Ireland will be working on projects in the weeks and months ahead.”

Mairead Cusack of Moate Community School in Co. Westmeath – who won an Educator of Excellence Award at this year’s exhibition – said: “We’ve always considered the BTYSTE a fun and exciting way to build our student’s interest in science and we were delighted when one of our teams won best overall group at January’s exhibition.”

Three students from Moate Community School won the best group award at this years event. Students Abby Mullins, Chloe Murphy and Megan Carroll won the award for their project titled ‘Wool – Saviour of our Sea‘.

BTYSTE 2022 is open to second-level students between the ages of 12 and 19. To enter, an individual or group must submit a one-page proposal outlining their project idea.

Entries can be made in any of the four categories: technology; social and behavioural science; biological and ecological science; and chemical, physical and mathematical science.

The deadline for submissions is Monday, September 27.