BPS payments: How much has been paid to date – and to who?

Advance payments under the Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) continue to be made to farmers around the country, but some 4,014 farmers were yet to be paid as of this week, according to the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

Issued by the department in response to a parliamentary question put in by Fianna Fail spokesperson on agriculture, food and the marine, deputy Charlie McConalogue, the figures refer to what payments have been made to date.

The figures released by the department provide the numbers up to Tuesday of this week (November 20).

So far, a total of €776.44 million has been paid out to 118,298 farmers to date, out of 122,312 eligible producers.

In Leinster a total of €247,327,653 was paid out to 28,756 out of a total 29,683 eligible farmers to date. Below is a county-by-county breakdown of payments made so far in the province.

Meanwhile, in Munster, 38,965 farmers out of 40,128 eligible producers were paid out €291,810,338 to date.

Predictably, counties Cork and Tipperary made up over half of the total provincial figures between them, with Kerry farmers paid the third highest amount in Munster.

Finally, in Connacht and the three Ulster counties, €16,313,149 in BPS support was paid out to 3,677 farmers to date out of a total eligible number of 3,833.