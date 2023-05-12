Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) agriculture spokesperson, Tom Elliott, is deeply concerned about the impact that bovine tuberculosis (bovine TB) is having on farming families.

“And the problem is deteriorating,” he stated.

“This is particularly so in my own constituency area of Fermanagh and south Tyrone. Yes, there is an implication from the point of view of the public purse, where bTB compensation is concerned,” he told Agriland.

“But it’s impossible to put a value on a farmer’s life work. And this is exactly what’s happening when an entire herd of animals is removed in one fell swoop.

“Farmers, quite rightly, see this as the destruction of a life time’s work. And the mental toll this is taking on them, and other family members, is immense.”

Bovine TB

According to Elliott, Northern Ireland’s Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) has been testing and strategising with its attempts to reduce bTB for decades.

“But it’s not working,” he stressed.

“The current system is having a massive negative impact on the farming community with herds being wiped out, generations of dedicated breeding by farmers totally eliminated.

“The mental impact and stress that this is causing to individuals is generally unseen. Added to that is the cost to the public for compensation and the removal of these animals from farms.

“A new and vigorous approach to dealing with bovine TB is urgently required. Departments here have delayed this for far too long, action needs to be taken now,” he added.

Elliott wants immediate action taken to reduce the levels of TB in badger and deer populations.

He made these comments while visiting this year’s Balmoral Show.

Farm families

The UUP representative also expressed a degree of concern regarding the pressure on dairy farm margins at the present time.

“Milk producers are coming under pressure on a number of fronts. Farm gate milk prices have fallen significantly since the turn of the year,” he commented.

“Meanwhile, input costs have remained at historically high levels.”

The UUP representative is also concerned about the Northern Ireland budget for 2023/2024, recently announced by the UK government at Westminster.

“Without a Northern Ireland Executive, the UK government [has] now set a budget for local departments.

“But, as was anticipated, the financial outcome falls far short of what departments require to adequately function.”

According to Elliott, the budget allocation to (DAERA) is no different in that it has suffered a significant reduction.

“These cuts may well be a blackmail tactic of the UK government to pressurise those not currently reforming a local Executive,” he added.

“But whether that is the case or not, it will put significant added pressure onto the agricultural industry.”

On the issue of future government support for farming in Northern Ireland, Elliott highlighted the differences in farming practices followed in England.

“Without a Stormont Executive, we could easily be subject to a support system that is much more sympathetic to the English farming and environmental system, but not Northern Ireland,” he said.

“As usual, the local farming sector is potentially going to feel further pressure due to aspects over which it has no direct control.”