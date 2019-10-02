Bord na Móna and Coillte to convert 1,500ha of bog to woodland

1,500ha of bog, no longer used for peat production, will be initially targeted under a new collaboration between Bord na Móna and Coillte to transform former peat production land into native woodland.

The land – in counties Offaly, Laois, Westmeath and Tipperary – will be used for the establishment of at least 600,000 new trees over the next three years, according to Bord na Móna in an announcement today, Wednesday, October 2.

Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment, Richard Bruton and Minister for Agriculture, Food and Marine, Michael Creed were in attendance at the announcement of the new project – which will see former peat production bogs transformed into rich native woodlands.

The Climate Action Plan 2019 commits to planting 22 million trees every year for the next 20 years.

The focus of the initial programme will be on growing a mix of native Irish trees such as Downy Birch, Scots Pine, Alder and other broadleaves such as hazel, holly, and so on.

Teams from Coillte Nature and Bord na Móna will work together to provide the management, forestry, nursery and technical expertise to establish and maintain the woodlands.

Bord na Móna is implementing an extensive peatland rehabilitation and bog restoration programme that will see a total of 35,000ha of peatland rehabilitated by 2025.

This programme of works is already supporting a huge variety of different native plant and animal species and the creation of important new amenity spaces on some of the 15,000ha that have been rehabilitated to date, according to Bord na Móna.

Minister Bruton spoke at the launch stating: “Not only are woodlands crucial to absorb carbon emissions, but they are essential for preserving Ireland’s biodiversity.

“The focus of this project is on native Irish trees and animal species.”

Minister Michael Creed, also commented, adding: “I very much welcome this collaboration between Coillte and Bord na Móna to engage in this large-scale afforestation project.

“It will bring a range of environmental benefits through the use of native species and will provide a huge contribution to meeting the afforestation targets under the Government’s Climate Action Plan.”