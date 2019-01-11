BNM workers continue to apply for voluntary redundancy

Bord na Mona (BNM) workers are continuing to apply for voluntary redundancy under a company scheme which will remain open until the end of the month, the semi-state body has confirmed.

In a statement to AgriLand, a company representative said: “Bord na Mona is repositioning its business, which is vital to ensure we can meet all of the challenges and opportunities posed by decarbonisation.

The company can confirm that it continues to receive and process applications for the voluntary redundancy scheme which is open to all employees in the Energy Business Unit and the company’s central support group (CSG).

“The voluntary redundancy scheme will remain open until the end of January 2019,” the spokesperson added.

Voluntary redundancy scheme

According to the company’s voluntary redundancy scheme, those who take redundancy will receive two weeks of pay per year of reckonable service – plus a further one week’s pay.

The document, issued in November, outlines that they will also receive an ‘ex-gratia’ lump sum, based on four weeks pay per year of reckonable service – this will be capped at 104 weeks‘ worth of pay.

The overall cap on payments to workers is half of what they otherwise would earn if they worked until retirement.

0-10 years of service: €1,000;

10-15 years of service: €1,500;

16-20 years of service: €2,000;

21-25 years of service: €2,500;

26-30 years of service: €3,000;

31+ years of service: €0. Bord na Mona will also pay outplacement allowances, in the following pay grades:

Back in October, BNM announced its intention to cease using peat for energy by 2028, two years earlier than expected.