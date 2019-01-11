New faces join the on-the-ground team at Fendt

While Fendt has been pursuing its quest for ‘full line’ (full product) status, it has also been recruiting some new personnel.

Martin Hamer, Fendt’s national sales manager for the UK and Ireland, says the human factor is as important to farmers and growers as the technical expertise.

He explained: “We like to be as demanding about the calibre of the people working under the Fendt banner as we are in the way that the machines are created.”

Recent arrivals into the Fendt fold include Simon Hewitt (pictured below), who assumes the role of area sales manager for combines and application equipment for the north of England.

“Simon joins us from Alo, where he was an area manager looking after dealerships across central UK,” commented Martin.

“He also has experience of the sales environment, with Hallmark Tractors, where he was responsible for the New Holland combines demonstration programme. Hailing from a farming and contracting background, he’s no stranger to the world of large, self-propelled sprayers.”

Next up is new Fendt tractor product specialist Peter Henson. He previously worked for Amazone where, for the past four years, he dealt with that company’s range of sprayers and ground-care equipment – delivering training, installations and responding to technical queries.

Sam Treadgold (pictured below) has just been appointed to the position of product support specialist for grass equipment, covering the UK and Ireland.

Sam comes to Fendt from a contracting/farming business; he is described as having “a wealth of operational experience in the field”.