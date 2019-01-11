Slurry spreading: How much does it cost?

As slurry season approaches AgriLand has been pricing the cost of spreading in different parts of the country. There is a large variation in prices with equipment and location.

Farmers who wish to spread with a trailing shoe will pay at the higher end of the spectrum. AgriLand spoke with a contractor in Co. Clare, spreading with a 2,000-gallon tanker and a tractor with a 40kph transmission. The cost is €55/hour (plus VAT), while agitation is a further €60/hour (plus VAT).

In Co. Meath, a 2,500-gallon tanker with a trailing shoe, behind a 40kph transmission, is costing €50/hour (plus VAT), while agitation is €60/hour (plus VAT).

In Co. Laois, €80/hour (plus VAT) was quoted for a 2,500-gallon tanker, while agitation was costing €55/hour (plus VAT).

These prices are much lower than the suggested guide rates provided by the FCI (The Association of Farm and Forestry Contractors in Ireland), which is €80/hour (plus VAT) for a 2,500-gallon tanker with a trailing shoe.

Splash plates

Moving to splash plates, in Co. Carlow, a 1,600-gallon tanker behind a 50kph tractor is costing €35/hour (plus VAT), while agitation is set at €50/hour (plus VAT).

In Co. Laois, €40/hour (plus VAT) was quoted for a 2,500-gallon tanker, while agitation was €50/hour in the same set up.

A 2,250-gallon tanker in Co. Tipperary was costing €48/hour (including VAT).

Once again these prices are coming in below the FCI guide rates. The FCI’s ‘guide’ rate for slurry spreading with a 1,500-gallon tanker is €40/hour (plus VAT).