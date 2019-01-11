€26.1 million in forestry payments commence issuing

2019 Forestry Premium payments totalling some €26.1 million have begun commencing to almost 5,000 forest owners.

These payments are paid to applicants who apply online for their annual premium payment, according to Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine Andrew Doyle, who made the announcement today (Friday, January 11).

Welcoming the first payment run, Minister Doyle said: “I am delighted to see the commencement so early in the year of these forestry premium payments.

This is part of our commitment to those who plant under the afforestation scheme and an average payment €5,200 to each farmer and landowner is a significant cashflow boost at this time of year.

The minister added that premium payments will continue to be issued on a weekly basis throughout the year and he encouraged all participants under the scheme to “consider applying online if they wish to avail of the earlier payment”.

Minister Doyle added: “Today’s payment is a reminder of the opportunity which the forestry schemes offer for diversifying farm income with a guaranteed payment for 15 years.

“The schemes can offer grants to cover the cost of establishing forests and woodlands and annual premiums of up to €680/ha for 15 years.

A total of €103.5 million has been made available by the Government for the continued development of Ireland’s forest resource and forestry sector in 2019.

“There are a range of schemes under the current Forestry Programme to suit all scenarios and circumstances and I encourage landowners to examine the various options and discuss with their agricultural advisor,” the minister concluded.

According to the Department of Agriculture, Teagasc is running an upcoming nationwide series of 39 advisory clinics for farmers where one-to one advice is available for farmers from an experienced Teagasc forestry advisor.