The tyre manufacturer, BKT, has created a strong presence in the market over the last few years through creating new products and marketing, and its innovation continues apace.

There are two new products launched recently, a range of rubber caterpillar tracks for the farming sector and a new range of tyres suitable for larger tractors.

Joining the crawler club

BKT is a large company that is determined to keep growing and in support of this ambition, it has entered a new product segment, that of rubber tracks for farm vehicles.

To back up this commitment, it has built a new facility at its Bhuj production site in India specifically for the production of these items.

At present just the one size is available, 18″ x 6″ x 44, with other sizes in development along with tracks for construction machinery. The new BKT rubber tract will be available in numerous sizes and will also have versions suitable for the construction industry

The new range has been given the name Agriforce and the first size is the BK T71.

The company tells us that the tracks are made of a high-performance compound that offers the advantage of extraordinary resistance against cuts, tear and wear.

It also notes that the tread pattern has been optimised to provide both traction and ride comfort, while the drive lugs of the positive drive system are shaped to ensure flexibility.

In addition, the track carcass has been reinforced with four layers of high-tensile steel cords.

Sophisticated tyre range

Alongside the tracks, BKT has launched a new stable of high performance tyres known as the Agrimaxfactor range.

The latest series of tyres from BKT are designed for high horsepower units engaged in field and road work

The Agrimaxfactor 70 series is said to have an novel tread design with an increased lug length and alterations to the lug orientation. These changes are said to improve handling and give a smoother ride on the road.

Increased stability and a faster steering response at high speeds and under heavy-duty service, is also promised thanks to the strengthened carcass which has polyester reinforcement rather than nylon. BKT would also wish us to appreciate the aesthetics of the new tyre with a new logo printed on the tyre lugs

Altogether there are six polyester belts and four polyester plies, which are claimed to provide high stability at any speed. Comfort levels are also said to be increased due to this refinement.

Looking forward, BKT claims the tyre is better able to handle the higher torque loadings of electrically driven tractors, although whether they see them as being hybrids or battery powered is not disclosed.