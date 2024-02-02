A newly established producer and supplier of biomethane has officially opened its operation headquarters in Tipperary Town.

Nephin Energy has today (Friday, February 2) announced the creation of its new business Nephin Renewable Gas (NRG).

The new office facility was officially opened today by the Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Simon Coveney.

Biomethane

Biomethane is a carbon-neutral renewable gas made from farm and food waste through a process known as anaerobic digestion (AD) where the greenhouse gases (GHGs) created by agricultural and food waste emissions are captured and converted into energy.

According to NRG, biomethane can play a major role in helping Ireland meet its climate ambitions by reducing emissions and supporting the decarbonisation of otherwise hard to abate sectors such as manufacturing, transport and agriculture.

In addition to producing biomethane, hundreds of direct and indirect jobs will be created all around rural Ireland from the operation and maintenance of the AD plants, according to the company.

In addition to jobs, the AD sector can provide new reliable, long-term sources of income for farmers and associated agri industries, it said.

NRG said that its plants will enable farmers to reduce their own carbon footprint by allowing them to redirect their slurries and manures away from the land towards the plants. Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Simon Coveney (centre) with Tom O’Brien, managing director of Nephin Energy (left) and Tony Yates, managing director of Nephin Renewable Gas (right). Image source: Liam Burke/Press 22

In turn this will help reduce the level of pollution entering Ireland’s streams and rivers, according to the energy company.

As well as biomethane, NRG’s plants will generate clean indigenous biogenic carbon dioxide (CO2) that can directly replace imported fossil-derived CO2 in a variety of industrial applications.

The plants will also produce low carbon biofertiliser which can be used as a direct replacement for imported fossil-fuel-derived fertiliser.

Managing director of Nephin Energy, Tom O’Brien said: “Today is a huge day for us as we announce the creation of our new business, Nephin Renewable Gas.

“We are delighted to be setting up our headquarters in Tipperary Town, in the heart of the Golden Vale. Our ambition is to become Ireland’s leading biomethane production company.

“Nephin can realise this ambition by relying on its unique competitive advantages, such as building on our existing position as Ireland’s largest natural gas company, our access to the strong, long-term, patient capital of our owners CPP Investments, and utilising the 100+ years of combined RNG and agri experience of our first-class management team in NRG.”

Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Simon Coveney, added: “Companies like Nephin Renewable Gas, will play a pivotal role in helping Ireland achieve its climate action target of delivering 5.7 TWh of indigenously produced biomethane by 2030.

“Producing biomethane at scale in Ireland will make a significant contribution towards our ability to reduce climate emissions across hard to abate energy demand sectors, such as manufacturing and transport.

“Not only is it a positive development in terms of climate change and energy transition, Nephin Renewable Gas’ biomethane production will benefit rural communities across Ireland by generating jobs and creating new revenue streams for farmers.’’