A billboard campaign calling for the promotion of Irish farming during the fight against climate change was officially launched by J Grennan and Sons at an event in Birr, Co. Offaly today (Thursday, December 15).

The campaign entitled ‘Promote Irish Farming to Decrease Global Warming’ is focussed on educating non-farming people about the sustainability of Irish agriculture, and the role it plays in providing a safe and secure food supply chain.

Grennans have erected a number of roadside billboards around the country with this slogan and the hashtag #promotedontdemote to highlight the “eco-efficiency of Irish food producers” versus other regions in the world.

It was established following the government decision to set a 25% emissions-reduction target for the agriculture sector, relative to 2018 levels, earlier this year.

The family run business believe that this target will put significant pressure on Irish farmers who are already some of the most sustainable food producers in the world.

It also has concerns that meeting this target will mean a large portion of global food production is transferred to less environmentally-friendly regions, such as Brazil.

Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine Martin Heydon attended the launch event, where he told the local community and staff that he appreciates their message. Agriland spoke to those in attendance at the launch event in Co. Offaly

Speaking to Agriland, he said that he believes it is possible to both protect farmers and reach the country’s climate targets.

“I understand the sentiment in terms of the campaign, but I believe we can protect farmers’ futures but also that doesn’t mean we can’t have a climate ambition.

“We want to continue to support farmers in the transitional change that is challenging for them, but also support them to produce the top quality food that they do, but to do it with a low emission profile into the future,” he added.

As the minister with responsibility for new markets, Minister Heydon pointed out that reducing emissions in food production will bring financial benefits for farmers as high-value markets look to act more environmentally friendly. Agri-influencer and farmer Louise Crowley. Image: Agriland

Dairy farmer and influencer Louise Crowley has partnered with Grennans for the billboard campaign and told Agriland that the initiative is needed, to make people aware of the good that is being done by farmers.

“There’s a lot of things that we need to promote within farming, there’s a lot of positives and a lot of change being made.

“We need to focus on those aspects, rather than the negativity all the time because there’s a lot of opportunities in Irish farming,” she finished.