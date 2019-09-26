Big blue ‘Genesis’ tractors are back: The new ‘T8’ is here…

New Holland has launched its new T8 Genesis Series tractors in Europe.

“When the Genesis tractor, known in Europe as Series 70, was launched over 25 years ago it was a step-change in tractor design,” explained Sean Lennon, head of Tractor Product Management.

“The new T8 Genesis with ‘PLM [Precision Land Management] Intelligence’ is a further step forward in tractor design, based on extensive research with our customers.

“It connects the smart implement to the farm office and now, with ISOBUS Class III, allows greater utilisation of both tractor and implement.”

He added: “We have redesigned the cab listening to our customers, both in Europe and further afield. It has next-generation intuitive controls, including a new ‘SideWinder Ultra’ armrest and ‘IntelliView 12’ display.”

“Hydraulic remote valves can be assigned to the paddles or joystick. Individual tractor settings can be stored against an implement name and recalled instantly when switching between tasks.

“The all-new four-pillar cab frame ensures maximum visibility, enhanced by strategically-placed cameras around the tractor – to make it easy to navigate from fields onto busy roads and to keep a close eye on implements at the rear.

“New 360º LED work-lights deliver up to 30% more visible light and come with configurable memories.”

New T8 Genesis tractors are fitted with 8.7L Cursor 9 engines (from FPT Industrial).

Next year, the T8.435 Ultra Command will be added to this new T8 line-up; it’s a powershift-equipped flagship that’s rated at 400hp (and maxes out at 435hp).