Betting suspended on IFA presidential election – Paddy Power

Bookmaker Paddy Power has suspended betting on the winner of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) presidential election, it has been confirmed.

In a statement to AgriLand, a spokesperson for the betting giant confirmed that original odds had been set on the three presidential candidates.

Angus Woods – 1/1;

John Coughlan – 2/1;

Tim Cullinan – 4/1. These initial odds for election winner were:

Continuing, the Paddy Power spokesperson said: “Tipperary man Tim Cullinan was the initial outsider in the race according to our odds.

“However, following activity in this market he was cut to favourite before betting was subsequently suspended,” the representative said.

Reacting to this news, Cullinan said: “The fact that Paddy Power bookmakers has suspended taking bets on the IFA presidential elections raised very fundamental questions as to why the Paddy Power organisation was involved in the elections in the first place.”

Continuing, he said: “There is serious concern around the country that outside elements are attempting to influence the outcome of the IFA Presidential Elections.

Cullinan claimed that his campaign and his policies have “struck a chord with farmers who want radical change in the IFA”, adding that there is “serious concern at the breakdown in effective farmer representation and the emergence of breakaway groups which only weaken the farmers’ negotiation strength”.

“Any outside interference in the IFA elections will be seen by members as an attempt to resist the change that farmers want,” he said.

Cullinan said he was standing on his track record of 20 years’ service in the association and the radical changes he was putting forward were necessary to put the fight back into IFA and deliver results for farmers.