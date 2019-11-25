Deirdre O’Shea to resign from Agri Aware

Deirdre O’Shea has announced her decision to resign as executive director of Agri Aware, effective from February of next year.

In a message to patrons of Agri Aware, O’Shea said: “I would like to inform you that I have notified the Agri Aware board of directors today of my decision to resign from my position as executive director of Agri Aware, effective February 2020.”

She continued: “I would like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank you all for your support over the past three years.

I look forward to continuing to work with you over the next three months until my departure, and no doubt our paths will cross in the future.

O’Shea concluded her message by wishing the group “every success in the future”.

O’Shea’s tenure as executive director – a role she took on in November 2016 – has met with personnel success as well as professional success.

In October 2018, the Co. Laois native – who comes from a pig farming background – was name-checked in U Magazine’s ’30 under 30′ people to watch.

Having graduated with a degree in human nutrition from University College Dublin (UCD), she worked as an agri advisor at Ulster Bank before beginning a stint with the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) at the age of 22. She held a position on the IFA’s national pig committee.

Agri Aware organises farm walks around the country so members of communities can visit local farms, in an effort to “bridge the gap” between producers and consumers.