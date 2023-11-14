

The 2023 Listowel Food Fair ‘Best Factory Heifer Award’ has been awarded to the owner of a Limousin heifer – Pat O’Sullivan, from Athea, Co. Limerick.

The Listowel Food Fair ran from November 9-13, and is one of Ireland’s longest-running festivals, having being founded in 1995.

The food fair includes a Listowel artisan farmers’ market; shellfish handling and cookery workshop; food tasting and health-orientated workshops.

Teagasc also featured at the food fair with a ‘Farming Sustainability & The Future of Farming Seminar’ at Listowel Arms Hotel.

The seminar addressed the issues of sustainability, the future of Irish farming and current issues within the Irish farming and agricultural sectors

This year the festival also explored the fast growing area of food tourism, its potential impact across the country from the perspective of increasing visitor numbers, and contributing to the increase of Irish artisan food production. (L-r): PJ Mulvihill ; Con O’Sullivan; festival chairman Jimmy Deenihan with winner Pat O’Sullivan



Former Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and Rural Development and Listowel Food Fair chairman, Jimmy Deenihan, said:

“Since our first Listowel Food Fair back in 1995, quality beef and milk production has been an integral part of our programme.”

This year saw the introduction of the ‘Best Factory Heifer Award’ in association with Listowel Livestock Mart, which according to Deenihan, attracted a “huge interest”.

“Some of the leading experts in Ireland on cattle breeding have addressed our annual farming seminar and farm visits,” he added.

