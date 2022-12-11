The Belgian Beltex Breeders Sheep Society recently held its in-lamb show and sale which saw prices top €1,300.

Held at Tullamore Mart, the in-lamb ewe sale included consignments of stock from the some of the country’s top breeders in the country.

Sheep breeder Declan Miley from Knockcroghery, Co. Roscommon was the judge on the day. His picks for champion and reserve champion fetched the highest prices on the evening.

Miley awarded the overall champion title to Jack O’Brien’s first-prized shearling ewe, Aileach View Goldielocks.

This ewe, sired by Matt’s Ferrari and scanned carrying a single to Ardstewert Geronimol, later sold for the top price of €1,300 to Amy Ryan from Shrule, Co. Mayo.

Reserve champion on the day was first-placed ewe lamb Sheephaven Helen ET from Declan Robinson from Co. Donegal.

This ewe lamb, sired by Buckles Fizzy Pop, later sold in the ring for €1,100 to Brian Mathews from Co. Offaly. Reserve champion

John and Dudley Maher had success in the aged ewe category with Ballinakill Everything taking first prize.

Sired by Broughton Pound Stretcher and scanned in-lamb to Boherawillin Bascule, Ballinakill Everything sold for €800 to Jimmy Burke from Co. Mayo.

The sale that followed saw a phenomenal clearance of the females forward-selling to a top price of €1,300. Lots of interest from new breeders saw a very high clearance rate for all females.

Hogget ewes averaged €689, which is an increase on last year’s sale average and also believed to be a record average for an official Irish Belgian Beltex Breeders Society sale in Ireland.

Other notable prices

Other notable sale prices include Quarrymount Harvest Moon from Brian Mathews who sold for €800 to Pat O’Neill from Co. Cork.

Lots 16 and 18 from Jock O’Brien’s Aileach View flock sold for €820 and €720, to Tom Feehan, Co. Mayo and Pat O’Malley, Co. Galway respectively.

Lots 31 and 32 from Alan and Sean Cuddys’ Aughduff flock sold for €750 and €760, to Co. Laois farmers Jason Bourke and Patrick Hogan respectively.

Lot 36 from John and Dudley Maher also made €850, selling to Ed and Sheena McCarthy, from Co. Cork.

Full show results are as follows:

Champion: Hogget ewe, Lot 19 Aileach View Goldielocks – Jack O’ Brien;

Reserve Champion: Ewe lamb, Lot 68 Sheephaven Helen ET – Declan Robinson.

Champion and reserve champion

Hogget ewes:

Aileach View Goldielocks – Jack O’ Brien; Sheephaven Grace – Declan Robinson; Ballinakill Gillian – John and Dudley Maher; Castlemeadow Genesis – Michael Lynch; Aileach View Guilty for Gucci – Jack O’Brien; Ballinakill Grace – John and Dudley Maher.

Aged ewes:

Ballinakill Everything – John and Dudley Maher; Sheephaven Flash – Declan Robinson; Aughduff Flora – Alan Cuddy; Ballinakill Darlina – John and Dudley Maher; Hillview Flora – Michael Lynch; Cloneycavan Fawn – Stephanie and Hugh O’Connor.

Ewe lambs: