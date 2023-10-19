Belfast will host the 2024 Nuffield Farming Scholarships Trust annual conference. The event will take place between November 19 and 21, 2024.

The conference was launched at Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute (AFBI) Hillsborough in Co. Down this week.

It is envisaged that around 30 Nuffield farming scholars will present their findings at the conference with over 400 delegates in attendance.

All regions of the UK and Ireland will be represented at the 2024 event.

Nuffield conference

The conference will be held at several well-known locations throughout the city, including the Belfast Assembly Rooms, Europa Hotel, and Titanic Belfast.

Next year’s conference will have a three-day agenda featuring a welcome buffet, a formal annual dinner, and two days of scholar presentations, including presentations from the first Nuffield Farming Next-Gen scholars.

“Belfast 2024 is already set to be an exciting conference with a packed agenda, reflecting the importance of the Northern Ireland in UK agriculture and beyond,” Rupert Alers-Hankey, director designate of the Nuffield Farming Scholarships Trust confirmed.

“Delegates will hear from several year groups of scholars, with study titles that reflect the length and breadth of the UK food, farming, rural and land-based industries.

“We are also looking forward to hearing from our first Nuffield Farming Next-Gen scholars who will share their experiences from their 30-day study tour of the UK dairy industry.”

Scholarships

The Nuffield Farming Scholarships Trust is a registered charity that provides funding to people with the potential to make positive change in food, farming, horticulture and rural industries.

Nuffield Farming scholarships are open to applicants between the ages of 22 and 45, with the aim of unlocking an individual’s potential and broadening horizons through study and travel overseas.

Scholars are able to travel anywhere in the world for a period of no less than eight weeks to further their knowledge and understanding of their chosen study topic.

On return from their travels, they present their findings, the conclusions they have reached and the recommendations to the industry in a variety of formats, including a written report and a presentation at the Annual Nuffield Farming Conference.

The scholars are also expected to use all other means at their disposal to spread the knowledge they have gained within their industry and beyond.