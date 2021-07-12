This week’s factory quotes for beef cattle appear to be more variable in nature with mixed messaging coming from different factories countrywide.

The variability is most apparent in the cull cow category. Many factories are quoting the same as last week for cows, and would likely give more where numbers of suitable cows are on offer.

On the other hand, some processing plants are claiming to have less interest in cows this week and are citing quotes 5c/kg short of last week’s quotes.

Conversations with cull cow buyers and factory suppliers today (Monday, July 12) would indicate demand is still strong from factories with big jobs for cull cow beef.

As we are now in summer mastitis season, attempts by factories to pull back on cow quotes will come as little surprise to seasoned cull cow finishers.

Cow quotes

The general run of cow quotes to farmers this week appears to be €3.50/kg for P-grade cows, €3.60/kg for O-grades, €3.80 for R-grade cows and €3.90 for impressive U-grading cows.

The above quotes apply where farmers have well-fleshed cows with fat covers of 2+ or above.

More money is likely available to farmers with large numbers of suitable cows and those with good-working relationships with their factory agents or procurement officers.

Heifer and steer factory quotes

Meanwhile, heifers and steers continue to hold firm in price with beef processing plants – who were behind on steer quotes last week – finally upping their offers by a further 5c/kg; a move that will be welcomed by farmers as cattle out on grass are starting to come fit.

Steer quotes this week seem to be coming in at €4.25/kg base and heifers at €4.30/kg base price.

Again, more money may be available on a case-by-case basis and some factories are agreeing to an additional 10c/kg for well-fleshed, in-spec heifers and steers with carcass weights of between 300kg and 400kg.

On top of the 20c/kg Quality Assurance (QA) bonus, a further 20c/kg is available on in-spec, suitable Angus heifers and steers and 10c/kg on offer for Hereford cattle fitting the same criteria.

Feedback from conversations with numerous stakeholders in the cattle trade today would suggest it’s worthwhile for farmers, who have a group of cattle coming factory-fit, to contact a few factories to see what’s on offer before agreeing on a day to leave cattle in the factory lairage.

Nonetheless, farmers with factory fit cattle – namely heifers – are being advised by peers to sell, as prices are relatively good and the risk of heifers becoming over-fat outweighs the benefit of holding out for potential further beef price rises in the future.