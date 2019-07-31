Beef Plan underlines importance of guidelines as protests continue

Members of the Beef Plan Movement have urged farmers supporting the organisation’s protests at beef factories around the country to follow set guidelines at all times during demonstrations.

In a statement to AgriLand, leaders of the movement said: “The only thing that will stop the protest now is if some people do not follow the guidelines that have been provided and some people break the law. Nobody should allow this to happen.

“Preventing cattle going in by blocking a factory entrance is illegal and could result in the courts forcing us to stop protesting,” leaders warned.

“There will always be people that have little or no integrity and we know those people can easily be bought out – this has been happening since the start of this protest as it has happened in this country for years.

At the factory entrance we can ask farmers to support our protest and bring their cattle home; however, if that person decides not to support our protest, whether we like it or not we have to accept their decision.

The group claimed that, as “decent, honourable” farmers would not pass its protest, it is “just a matter of time before the factories run out of cattle”.

“On Tuesday some of the farmers we represent were offered €4.00/kg for cows, which reflects close to 30% increase on last week’s price,” the movement statement said.

“Now all of a sudden age, weight, number of movements, Quality Assurance status haven’t even been mentioned as factories appear to be desperate for cattle.”

A representative of the Beef Plan Movement added that the kill has been stopped in Ballyhaunis for the day.

Keeping the protest going is more important than illegally stopping cattle going in – which could force us to stop the protest.

“We have waited years for this opportunity. There is no need to rush; we just have to keep the protest going,” the group’s statement concluded.