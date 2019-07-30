€5,000 reward for return of John Deere and dump trailer stolen in Kildare

A John Deere 6820 and blue NC 14t dump trailer have been stolen from a site near Newbridge, Co. Kildare.

A €5,000 reward has been offered for the safe return of the machinery.

The owners have confirmed to AgriLand that the tractor and trailer were stolen at 3:00am on Sunday, July 28.

According to the machinery owners, full video footage of the theft will be shared online if the property is not located in the next 24 hours.

A post on Facebook shared an image of what appears to be two males that were spotted on camera in the area around the time the tractor and trailer were stolen.

The owners of the machinery have asked for anyone with information to contact [email protected] or Newbridge Garda Station on (045) 431 212.

Tractor driver sought

Meanwhile, in a seperate incident in Northern Ireland, Police are “keen to speak” to a man who was driving a tractor that was involved in a road traffic collision over the weekend.

Members of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) in Strabane, Co. Tyrone, are investigating a road traffic collision which occurred along the main A5 Victoria Road at the junction with the Cloughcor Road at around 5:45pm on Friday, July 26.

The crash occurred between a black Peugeot 206 and a green John Deere tractor that was towing a blue and yellow silage trailer, according to a police spokesperson.

Police are keen to speak with the driver of the tractor; the driver is described as being in his early to mid 20s with brown hair and of skinny build.

“Police would also like to speak with anyone who witnessed this collision – particularly anyone who may have caught it on dash-cam,” the PSNI representative added.

“Please contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1561 of 26/07/2019 if you can assist in any way,” the spokesperson concluded.