Farmer injured while protesting outside beef factory

A farmer who was protesting outside a beef processing facility in Cahir, Co. Tipperary, has been knocked down and injured by a 4X4 pulling a trailer load of cattle.

According to a spokesperson for the Beef Plan Movement, the farmer was supporting the Beef Plan’s series of nationwide protests outside beef processing facilities when he was injured by the vehicle that was bringing cattle to the processing facility.

The spokesperson noted that an ambulance arrived at the scene and said that the protestors had been concerned all day that vehicles entering the facility were doing so at speed.

The farmer was taken to South Tipperary General Hospital and is said to be in a stable condition but is in “a lot of pain,” a spokesperson has added.

Rules of the protest

Ahead of the protest, the Beef Plan issued its members with protest guidelines which, according to the movement, must be observed throughout demonstrations organised by the farmers’ organisation.

Issued ahead of the nationwide protest being organised by the group, the guidelines lead with an emphasis on ensuring demonstrations are carried out in a peaceful manner at all times by all participants.

Listing what participants can and cannot do, the document, seen by AgriLand, highlights the right to protest under the Irish Constitution, the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) and the European Charter of Fundamental Rights and Freedoms.