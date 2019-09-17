Beef Plan Movement to host stand at ‘Ploughing 2019’

The Beef Plan Movement will be hosting a stand at ‘Ploughing 2019’. The stand will be located at Block 1, Row 17, Stand 379.

Speaking to RTE’s Morning Ireland today, Tuesday, September 17, Anna May McHugh, National Ploughing Championship’s managing director, confirmed that the farmer group would be appearing at the event.

She outlined: “We offered them a forum at ‘Ploughing 2019’ and they [Beef Plan] are taking up a stand.

We have been in negotiations with them over the last fortnight, we sympathise with them. Being a beef farmer myself, we have suffered.

Look, we all have to make a living and the beef farmer wants a good price for his produce.

“Really, I hope they will come to a satisfactory conclusion with the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed. You will not solve problems parading and protesting.

“Around the table is the place to come to a final agreement,” she concluded.

AgriLand’s live stream

Meanwhile – also at ‘Ploughing 2019’ – AgriLand will be live streaming the entire event. The live stream will be broadcast over the course of ‘Ploughing 2019’.

For the third year running, AgriLand is the official live-stream partner of the National Ploughing Association (NPA) – and there is something for everyone in this year’s show.

From in-depth interviews and broad panel discussions to fun and entertaining chats with special guests, the AgriLand marquee – located at Block 3; Row 17; Stand 379 – is definitely worth a visit this week.

The live stream will begin at 11:00am each day.