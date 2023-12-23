As part of the Beef Focus Revisited series, which will run over the Christmas period, Agriland will revisit just some of the many farmers in the beef sector who featured in the Agriland Beef Focus series this year.

These stories feature farms of various sizes, and highlight just some of the people involved in the different aspects of cattle breeding, rearing and finishing that combine to form the Irish beef industry.

The six Beef Focus articles that will be appearing over the Christmas are as follows:

Beef Focus: 34 years farming from a wheelchair in Sligo;

Beef Focus: Meath beef farm finishing 5,000 cattle/year;

Beef Focus: Modern pedigree Charolais operation in Cavan;

Beef Focus: Tidy calf-rearing setup on Tipperary beef farm;

Beef Focus: West of Ireland organic farm-to-fork business;

Beef focus: Young Monaghan farmer’s model suckler setup.

Over the past year, Agriland travelled to farms located all across the country to meet the farmers who run these businesses, hear their story and share it with our audience.

Unfortunately, we could not include all of our 2023 Beef Focus articles in the series.

However, all of the Beef Focus articles are available by clicking here.

Some of the other notable visits not included in this series are:

2023, was a challenging year for beef farmers with weather conditions, high input costs, and tight margins being just some of the challenges faced.

Beef farmers across Ireland who enjoy the Agriland Beef Focus series and would like to feature in it, can contact: [email protected].

Finally, myself Breifne O’Brien, and all of the team at Agriland would like to wish all of our readers a very happy Christmas and a prosperous New Year.