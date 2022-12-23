As part of the Beef Focus Revisit series for the Christmas season, Agriland has taken a look back at some of the farmers involved in the Irish cattle business who featured in the Agriland Beef Focus series this year.

These farms feature farmers both young and old, who are are just a sample of the many vibrant, enthusiastic characters involved in various stages of cattle breeding and rearing that combines to form the beef industry in both Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

The six Beef Focus articles that will be appearing over the Christmas are as follows:

Beef Focus Revisit: Breeding and processing rare breed beef at Killua Castle;

Beef Focus Revisit: Making a hefty profit on 15-cow Sligo suckler farm;

Beef Focus Revisit: Snail farming and breeding E-grade weanlings in Cavan;

Beef Focus Revisit: Foyle’s beef unit and 1,100ac research farm;

Beef Focus Revisit: Suckler and sheep farming in stone wall country;

Beef Focus: Finishing over 1,000 cattle/year buying no meal or fertiliser.

2022 saw Agriland travel the length and breadth of the country to meet farmers and share their story on their way of farming and the systems they have in place.

Unfortunately, we could not include all of our 2022 Beef Focus articles in the series.

However, all the Beef Focus articles from this year are available by clicking here.

Some other notable visits not included in the series are:

2022 was a positive year for beef farmers in the sense that a significant rise was experienced in beef prices but in unison with this, input costs also drastically increased.

Beef farmers across Ireland who enjoy the Agriland Beef Focus series and would like to feature in it can contact: [email protected].

And finally, myself, Breifne O'Brien, and all the team at Agriland would like to wish all of our readers a Happy Christmas and a prosperous New Year.