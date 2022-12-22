The board of Tirlán is unlikely to revist the deadline of December, 30 for applying to its fixed milk support scheme, Agriland understands.

The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) has indicated that there is a “growing frustration” among Tirlán Fixed Milk Price Support Scheme suppliers over what it has described as the “mixed messaging” around the deadline for the latest offer.

The original closing date for the new offer was December, 20 but suppliers then received a text to advise it would be extended until December, 30.

IFA dairy chair Stephen Arthur said he believed there were “indications” that Tirlán could also show “flexibility” around the latest deadline for farmers who contact the co-op before December, 30 in relation to the Fixed Milk Price Support Scheme.

“If this is the case, then it needs to be stated publicly by Tirlán.

“It also needs to be confirmed if Tirlán staff and management will be available over the full Christmas period to answer any questions that suppliers may have,” the IFA dairy chair said.

He has called for the December deadline to be pushed out to the end of January.

Arthur has described the communication from the co-op in relation to the Fixed Milk Price Support Scheme as “totally inadequate”.

He said it was causing “confusion and anxiety” among the impacted farmers and their families.

“Tirlán must defer this arbitrary deadline and hold a public information meeting early in the New Year to fully inform their suppliers of what this offer entails,” IFA dairy chair added.

But there are currently no indications that the board of Tirlán have any appetite to extend the deadline further.

It is understood that the co-op’s farm team have been supporting suppliers who have contacted Tirlán in relation to the Fixed Milk Price Support Scheme and meetings are also scheduled for January.

As yet there is no indication on the number of suppliers who have signed up to the scheme.

Meanwhile earlier this month Tirlán confirmed there would be no change in milk prices for November supplies.

It stated that it will pay its milk suppliers 58.08c/L including VAT for November milk supplies, which is the same milk price as October and September.