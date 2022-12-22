The Climate Action Plan’s focus on addressing the energy needs of homes and businesses is too narrow and excludes dwellers in rural Ireland, according to Liquid Gas Ireland (LGI).

The association which represents companies in the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and BioLPG industry in Ireland, cited concerns that there is a “lack of viable options” for those located off the natural gas distribution network.

“The ‘one size fits all’ approach which prioritises the installation of heat pumps above all else is straightjacketing the options open to rural dwellers as they move to decarbonise.

“While the environmental impact of heat pumps are obvious, a sole focus on this as a pathway to decarbonisation is a blunt instrument and not a good fit for rural Ireland,” said LGI’s policy director Philip Hannon.

The Climate Action Plan was adopted by Cabinet yesterday and outlines a target to install heat pumps in 45,000 existing, and 170,000 new dwellings by 2025.

This is to be further ramped up to install 400,000 more heat pumps in existing homes and 280,000 heat pumps in new homes by 2030.

A plan to accelerate retrofitting and bring 500,000 dwellings to a BER rating of B2 or above by 2030 was also outlined.

However, LGI argued that “a mixed technology approach” which used LPG and BioLPG alongside these energy efficiency measures would be better.

“[This would be] a more effective and fairer way to achieve moving rural homes and businesses away from oil and solid fueld to lower carbon emitting options.

“Not only is this a cheaper option to install, it will improve energy efficiency and air quality,” Hannon added.

He said that the new Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) is a significant step forward for Ireland in meeting its climate targets but said it “misses the mark” in terms of the energy options it offers for older dwellers and those who have no connection to the natural gas distribution network. “Two thirds of which currently rely on oil boilers for heating ,” he added.

“Connecting these properties to the natural gas grid or installing new heat pump technology simply isn’t a financially or logistically viable option for most families,” Hannon concluded.