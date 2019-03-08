Barnier offers UK option to exit Single Customs Territory unilaterally

Chief EU negotiator for Brexit Michel Barnier has offered the UK the option to exit the Single Customs Territory unilaterally – if the other elements of the backstop are maintained to avoid a hard border.

In a statement through a series of tweets on social media providing an update on the ongoing negotiations, Barnier revealed the news today (Friday, March 8).

In the statement, the chief negotiator said: “I briefed EU27 ambassadors and the European Parliament today on the ongoing talks with UK. Following the EU-UK statement of February 20, the EU has proposed to the UK a legally binding interpretation of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement. Most importantly:

4/5 EU commits to give UK the option to exit the Single Customs Territory unilaterally, while the other elements of the backstop must be maintained to avoid a hard border. UK will not be forced into customs union against its will. — Michel Barnier (@MichelBarnier) March 8, 2019

“The arbitration panel can already, under Article 178 WA, give UK the right to a proportionate suspension of its obligations under the backstop, as a last resort, if the EU breaches its best endeavours/good faith obligations to negotiate alternative solutions.

“The EU is ready to give legal force to all commitments from January letter of Donald Tusk and Jean-Claude Juncker through joint interpretative statement. This will render best endeavour/good faith obligations even more actionable by an arbitration panel.

