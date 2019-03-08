IFA urges women to get involved in their local branch or county executives

In light of today (Friday, March 8) being International Women’s Day (IWD), the Irish Farmers Association (IFA) has urged women farmers to get involved in their local IFA branch or county executives.

The IFA also urged all women to use their skills to strengthen the voice of Irish farmers at all policy levels.

Speaking on the importance of IWD, the IFA’s president, Joe Healy, said that this year’s IWD campaign is “a call-to-action for driving gender balance, which marries with the ongoing work in IFA to increase gender diversity and women’s involvement in the leadership of the association”.

Women play a major role in Irish agriculture. Our National Council has the highest-ever female representation with seven members, but we want to see this increase throughout the organisation, to reflect the reality of farm enterprises around the country.

Continuing, Healy said: “These are difficult times for Irish agriculture, we need all farmers, male and female, young and old, from all sectors to get involved and protect the long-term sustainability of the sector.

Concluding, Healy remarked that: “Giving of your time to your fellow farmers can be incredibly rewarding, both professionally and personally.”

In 2018, the IFA established a dedicated Diversity Committee to look at increasing women’s involvement in the association.

Over 1,000 people inputted their views and the committee will publish its recommendations in the coming months.

IFA Farm Family and Social Affairs chair Caroline Farrell said that “significant progress” that has been made with the increased number of women on IFA’s National Council, but stressed that it is essential that women’s representation continues to grow at all levels within the association.