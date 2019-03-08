Prohibition order issued to butcher and wholesaler in February

A butcher shop and a food wholesale and distributing business were issued with prohibition orders by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) in February.

The two companies were earmarked among eight enforcement orders served by the authority to food businesses last month.

The eight orders included four closure orders, two improvement orders and two prohibition orders in total.

The Friendly Meat Shop, a butcher shop based at Oldtown Road, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal; and

Miss Fit Enterprises Limited, a wholesaler and distributor at Unit 14, Block P Greenogue Business Park, Rathcoole, Co. Dublin. Two prohibition orders were served under the EC (Official Control of Foodstuffs) Regulations, 2010 on:

The two improvement orders were served to: Mapas Tapas restaurant in Carlingford, Co. Louth; and Bombay Bistro in Upper Rush, Co. Dublin.

Closures

Meanwhile, the four closure orders were served to: Red Chilli takeaway, Maynooth, Co. Kildare; Apache Pizza and Curry House, Enfield, Co. Meath; Mr. Kebab takeaway, Greenfields Firies, Co. Kerry; and Bite Time restaurant Lixnaw, Co. Kerry.

Advertisement

According to the FSAI, a range of reasons were listed for the eight enforcement orders issued in February.

These include among others: a build-up of dirt around taps of wash hand basins; mouse droppings observed on the floor of a premises; chopping board in a filthy condition; dead flies in the light covers; waste stored beneath the service counter in an open bin; and dried-in food waste accumulated in wash-up sinks.

Commenting today, Dr. Pamela Byrne, chief executive of the FSAI, emphasised the risk that unhygienic practices within food businesses pose to consumer health.

“The Enforcement Orders served in February were primarily due to premises presenting with poor hygienic conditions throughout and without any evidence of cleaning taking place.

“It is not acceptable that consumers’ or indeed food workers’ health is compromised by inadequate food safety practices in any food business.

The legal responsibility for producing safe food lies firmly with food businesses.