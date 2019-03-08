‘Quite significant’ supports for farming in hard Brexit scenario

The promise of “quite significant” supports for farming industries in the event of a hard Brexit has been reiterated Tanaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Simon Coveney.

The former minister for agriculture attended a meeting in Tullamore, Co. Offaly, last night (Thursday, March 7) to hear the concerns of local residents regarding Brexit fears.

Speaking on local radio station Midlands 103, Minister Coveny assured farmers that supports will be put in place in the event of a hard Brexit, where the threat of tariffs would hit the most affected sectors hardest.

Earmarking the beef, dairy and “to a certain extent” the pig industry as sectors particularly reliant on the UK market, the Tanaiste said that the Government and European Commission would step up to the plate if needed.

If there are barriers to that trade, if there are tariffs that make that trade no longer viable, then of course we as a government – and working with the commission – need to introduce quite significant supports to ensure that this industry can survive that kind of shock.