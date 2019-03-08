New appointment to helm of Veterinary Council of Ireland

The Veterinary Council of Ireland (VCI) has announced this morning (Friday, March 8) that it has appointed its new registrar/CEO.

Niamh Muldoon is the incoming appointment to the position. She is currently head of corporate governance and secretary to the Medical Council of Ireland. She is also a qualified solicitor.

The VCI is an independent statutory body set up under the Veterinary Practice Act 2005 (as amended) to regulate and manage the practice of veterinary medicine and veterinary nursing in Ireland in the public interest.

In November 2018, the VCI commenced an open recruitment process to fill the position, which was managed by an external service provider.

According to a statement from VCI, the position was widely advertised in print and online, and attracted a strong field of candidates.

Muldoon’s career began in the Houses of the Oireachtas as a parliamentary assistant. She later worked in private practice as a solicitor before joining the Medical Council in 2013.

Speaking about the recent appointment, Peadar O’Scanaill, president of the Veterinary Council of Ireland, said: “Niamh has a wealth of experience in government, private practice and most recently in regulation of the medical profession.

“I am confident that Niamh will bring superb leadership and a developed perspective and insight to the role.”

Commenting on her own appointment, Muldoon said: “I look forward to engaging with all stakeholders in the development of the strategy for the council and building on the success of the VCI to date.”