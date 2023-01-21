Louth Barn Owl Project has issued an appeal to landowners for suitable nest boxes locations.

In association with The Barn Owl Project Ireland, Louth Barn Owl Project, set up in October 2021, aims to work alongside langowners to provide and manage secure and suitable locations where barn owls can live and thrive.

“We are a group of volunteers,” explained Nicola Carroll.

“One of the ways we are trying to help the small population of barn owls in Co. Louth is by making nest boxes and hanging them in suitable areas, at no expense to landowners.

“We have over 70 boxes up to date in the county of Louth,” she said.

According to Nicola, one of the many reasons for the decline of the barn owl population is the limitation of suitable nesting sites.

“Barn owls don’t build a nest so to speak, and the loss of nesting sites through dilapidation or renovation of older buildings may be a contributory factor,” she said. A training day the Barn Owl Project did with the Louth Barn Owl Project

“Modern style agricultural sheds don’t have any areas for nests. But by hanging a nest box in suitable barns, this may entice any visiting barn owl to stay,” Nicola continued.

“We are hoping to meet more landowners in the county who would be interested in helping us help the barn owl.

“We would need to assess any quietish barn or derelict buildings on their land and if suitable, hang a nest box,” said Nicola.

The Barn Owl Project

The Barn Owl Project was set up in January 2019 to help with conservation of barn owls in Ireland. The founder of the project, John Carrig, is a published wildlife photographer and has been involved in wildlife conservation and rescue for many years.

The project is working on many fronts, locating unregistered nest sites so the juveniles can be ringed and documented. John Carrig with Erin the barn owl and John Holton, farm manager, Irish Cement, Co. Limerick

It educates by giving school and community talks and working with farmers and landowners on how to promote barn owls in their areas.

“We looked at the big problems facing barn owls in Ireland, such as secondary poisoning, lack of nest sites, and road collisions being the biggest,” said John, who is director of the project.

“We work with like minded organisations on rewilding and habitat renewal. Setting up groups in each county to drive the project is one of our key goals,” he added.

“We hope in time to emulate and collaborate with the Barn Owl Trust in the UK.”