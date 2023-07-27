Undeclared barley and fish have been found in a mispacked batch of Dunnes Stores chicken and mushroom pies, the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has said today (Thursday, July 27).

The affected batch of Dunnes Stores Simply Better Handmade Irish Corn Fed Chicken and Mushroom Pie was mispacked with Dunnes Stores Simply Better Irish Angus Beef and Wexford Ale Pie.

This product contains barley and fish which are not declared in the list of ingredients, the FSAI’s food allergen alert states.

This may make the batch unsafe for customers who are allergic to, or intolerant of cereals containing gluten (barley) and/or fish, the authority said.

The following batch is affected:

Dunnes Stores Simply Better Handmade Irish Corn Fed Chicken and Mushroom Pie. Pack size: 280g. Use-by date: July, 29, 2023.

FSAI

Earlier this week, the FSAI recalled Dale Meats cooked whole and sliced ham, sliced hazlett and sliced corned beef due to the presence of bacteria.

Consumers have been advised not to eat the implicated batches, and retailers are requested to remove the implicated batches from sale and display recall notices at point-of-sale.

Listeria monocytogenes was found in all batches of cooked whole ham, sliced ham, sliced hazlett and sliced corned beef with a use-by-date up to August 19, 2023, the FSAI said.

Symptoms of an infection with the bacteria can include mild flu-like symptoms, or gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea.