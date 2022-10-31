A residential farm of approximately 57.4ac at Peppardscastle, Ballygarrett in Gorey, Co. Wexford, will go for public and online auction in a probate sale on Tuesday, November 8, at 2:00p.m in The Amber Springs Hotel.

According to David Quinn of Quinn Property, this is an “excellent holding”.

It is located just off the Ballygarrett to Kilmuckridge road (R742), 2km from Ballygarrett and 6km from Kilmuckridge.

It is in an area of productive farming as well as an appealing coastal area associated with a range of popular tourist destinations, according to the agent.

“Kilmuckridge is situated 5km off the R741 Gorey to Wexford road, 20km south of Gorey, 25km north of Wexford town, 100km south of Dublin and 2km from the coast. It has a good selection of shops, services and both primary and secondary schools,” said David.

“Ballygarrett is 2km away and has a primary school, church, restaurant, pub and supermarket and is close to many beautiful beaches, most notably Cahore and Old Bawn. The property is 18km south of Gorey with an extensive range of all amenities.

“The farm is accessed over a private laneway as well as having secondary access off the public road. It is laid out in one block divided into a number of suitable divisions, all of which are currently in grass,” he added.

It’s understood that the lands have been farmed to a high standard and are in a good state of fertility and well fenced with a piped and natural water supply.

The property carries a single-storey farmhouse on the holding with a good range of sheds and outbuildings, according to the selling agent.

The farmhouse accommodation comprises: Entrance hall: 1.7m x 1.7m, carpet, front door; living room: 3.6m x 3.6m, carpet, feature brick fireplace with open fire; kitchen: 2.7m x 2.7m, carpet, back door; bathroom: 2.6m x 2.7m, carpet, water closet, wash hand basin, freestanding bath; bedroom 1: 3.7m x 2.5m, carpet; and bathroom 2: 3.7m x 2.9m, carpet.

The property will be offered in the following lots: Lot 1: farmhouse and outbuildings and yard on 33.165ac; lot 2: 24.214ac; and lot 3: the entire.

It has a private well, septic tank and ESB connection.

Outbuildings include a three-span round roof machinery shed, a three-span round roof shed with two lean-tos incorporating cubicle shed and machinery shed together with a range of concrete yards and cattle crush.

Viewing is by appointment only. The guide price is €10,000-12,000/ac.