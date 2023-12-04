A total of €264 million will be issued to farmers from today (Monday, December 4) in the form of a balancing payment for Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) and Complementary Redistribution of Income Support for Sustainability (CRISS).

The commencement of the BISS and CRISS balancing payments will bring the total paid under the 2023 scheme to €749 million with 113,911 farmers now in receipt of a payment under this scheme.

According to the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM), since October, it paid out €485 million in BISS and CRISS advance payments to 109,104 farmers.

The remaining payments are being made to 30% of applicants.

The highest amount for BISS payments so far was paid to farmers in Cork, at a total of €90 million.

Here’s a county by county breakdown of BISS payments, according to DAFM: County Number paid Amount paid Carlow 1,473 €12 million Cavan 4,419 €23 million Clare 5,670 €33 million Cork 11,419 €90 million Donegal 7,999 €42 million Dublin 523 €4 million Galway 10,882 €57 million Kerry 6,997 €46 million Kildare 1,871 €17 million Kilkenny 3,006 €28 million Laois 2,647 €21 million Leitrim 3,244 €16 million Limerick 4,629 €32 million Longford 2,214 €12 million Louth 1,320 €10 million Mayo 10,411 €53 million Meath 3,413 €29 million Monaghan 3,686 €18 million Offaly 2,658 €20 million Roscommon 5,266 €27 million Sligo 3,654 €18 million Tipperary 6,119 €53 million Waterford 2,077 €20 million Westmeath 2,794 €20 million Wexford 3,587 €31 million Wicklow 1,933 €17 million Total 113,911 €749 million Source: DAFM

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue said:

“The efficient issuing of scheme payments is a key priority for me and my department.

“The €749 million paid to date under the 2023 BISS and CRISS is a vital support for farm families across the country and to the overall rural economy.”

CISYF payment

Minister McConalogue also confirmed the commencement of payments under the 2023 Complementary Income Support for Young Farmers (CISYF).

“Payments will be visible in farmers’ bank accounts in the coming days and the department will continue to process, as a matter of urgency, all remaining cases for payment as any outstanding queries are addressed,” the minister said.

Farmers wishing to contact the department regarding their BISS or CISYF payment, can do so on the department’s website or ring the direct payments helpline.