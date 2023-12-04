A total of €264 million will be issued to farmers from today (Monday, December 4) in the form of a balancing payment for Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) and Complementary Redistribution of Income Support for Sustainability (CRISS).

The commencement of the BISS and CRISS balancing payments will bring the total paid under the 2023 scheme to €749 million with 113,911 farmers now in receipt of a payment under this scheme.

According to the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM), since October, it paid out €485 million in BISS and CRISS advance payments to 109,104 farmers.

The remaining payments are being made to 30% of applicants.

The highest amount for BISS payments so far was paid to farmers in Cork, at a total of €90 million.

Here’s a county by county breakdown of BISS payments, according to DAFM:

CountyNumber paidAmount paid
Carlow1,473€12 million
Cavan4,419€23 million
Clare5,670€33 million
Cork11,419€90 million
Donegal7,999€42 million
Dublin523€4 million
Galway10,882€57 million
Kerry6,997€46 million
Kildare1,871€17 million
Kilkenny3,006€28 million
Laois2,647€21 million
Leitrim3,244€16 million
Limerick4,629€32 million
Longford2,214€12 million
Louth1,320€10 million
Mayo10,411€53 million
Meath3,413€29 million
Monaghan3,686€18 million
Offaly2,658€20 million
Roscommon5,266€27 million
Sligo3,654€18 million
Tipperary6,119€53 million
Waterford2,077€20 million
Westmeath2,794€20 million
Wexford3,587€31 million
Wicklow1,933€17 million
Total113,911€749 million
Source: DAFM

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue said:

“The efficient issuing of scheme payments is a key priority for me and my department.

“The €749 million paid to date under the 2023 BISS and CRISS is a vital support for farm families across the country and to the overall rural economy.”

CISYF payment

Minister McConalogue also confirmed the commencement of payments under the 2023 Complementary Income Support for Young Farmers (CISYF).

“Payments will be visible in farmers’ bank accounts in the coming days and the department will continue to process, as a matter of urgency, all remaining cases for payment as any outstanding queries are addressed,” the minister said.

Farmers wishing to contact the department regarding their BISS or CISYF payment, can do so on the department’s website or ring the direct payments helpline.

