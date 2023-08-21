The AXA National Dairy Show 2023 will return in October, with the two-day event celebrating its 41st anniversary in Co. Cork.

This year’s show was launched at the Irish Holstein Friesian Association (IHFA) office in Clonakilty, Co. Cork this week.

The AXA National Dairy Show will take place on Friday, October 13 and Saturday, October 14, and will be held at the Green Glens Arena, Millstreet, Co. Cork which has been home to the event since its beginning in 1982.

The large trade show and dairy cattle classes will take place over both days.

The annual event includes the largest specialised dairy trade exhibition in Ireland, with exhibitors in the fields of artificial insemination, animal health, breeding, and dairy agri-tech on display.

The latest developments by leaders in the dairy industry in milking equipment, robotics, livestock machinery, finance, dairy services, nutrition, soil and land management, and dairy inputs will also be exhibited.

The show will promote developments in dairy technology and research, and will also host the National Dairy Innovation Awards.

Show director Denis Kiely said: “If you want to keep up with the latest in the dairy world, this is the place to be.” Pictured at the launch are: IHFA CEO Laurence Feeney; Jason Helen; Ursula Forrest CHFC president; Seamus Crowley, sponsor AXA Insurance, Tom McCarthy; Martin Kennedy CHFC chairperson; assistant show director Philip Whitley; Martin Buckley; show director Denis Kiely; and Mary O’Donovan; with Eedy Alexander Acclaim ET (EX 94), belonging to Robert, Sylvia and Jason Helen, Eedy Holsteins, Clonakilty, Co.Cork. Source: Maria Kelly

With AXA continuing its sponsorship of the show for a second year, Tom McCarthy, agri-regional development manager for AXA Insurance Munster said: “We are delighted to be the title sponsors of the AXA National Dairy Show.

“Last year’s show was second to none in terms of dairy stock quality as well as diversity and innovation across the trade show. It is without a doubt the major dairy event of the year.”

The 2022 show saw 180 trade stands and machinery demonstrations, with the dairy cattle classes hosting a wide range of showing classes across the two-day show.

The Supreme Champion last year was Hallow Atwood Twizzle 1181, from the Hallow Holstein herd of Co. Wexford breeders Philip and Linda Jones.

2022 Supreme Champion Hallow Atwood Twizzle 1181 with Will and Kate Jones

The IHFA is managing the trade show this year and chief executive Laurence Feeney acknowledged the high demand for trade stand space ahead of the show.

Feeney said: “We always knew the popularity of the National Dairy Show was exceptional but after last year’s success, the demand has been unprecedented.

“It is the event every industry member wants to attend. They know it is the most important show to meet with customers and do business for the year.”

The National Dairy Show is a Cork Holstein Friesian club promotion, and is run by members of the Cork Holstein Friesian Association in conjunction with the IHFA.

The IHFA is a member-owned organisation, directed by its elected board from its 3,700 members in 15 club areas.