The annual clearances of autodiesel for the year 2022 were 2.5% lower than before the pandemic in 2019, according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

At around 3.6 billion litres autodiesel clearances last year, however, were 6% higher than in 2021 at 3.4 billion litres, figures published by the CSO show.

Similarly, clearances of unleaded petrol at 931 million litres last year were 13% higher than in the previous year, however, saw a decrease of 11% on 2019 levels.

Green diesel (referred to as marked gas oil) clearances – which reflect the duty paid on fuel products when they arrive into the country – dropped by 2% last year to 1.1 billion litres.

Reaching its lowest annual clearance figure since 2014 (857 million litres), volumes of kerosene which is mainly used as a home heating fuel fell by 17% to 922 million litres last year. Image: Central Statistics Office (CSO)

The CSO notes that the use of transport fuels such as autodiesel and unleaded petrol are less seasonal than the use of home heating fuels, which may create marked variations in the monthly clearances.

Meanwhile, one TD has said that farmers and hauliers are “paying the price” over apparent disagreement between government parties over whether to extend reductions in excise duty for fuel.

At present, reductions for excise duty are in place for petrol, diesel and green diesel at 21c/L, 16c/L, and 5.4c/L respectively, which are due to expire at the end of this month.

Independent TD for Laois-Offaly, Carol Nolan claimed that Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael are in favour of an extension, while Green Party leader Eamon Ryan and Green Party Minister of State Pippa Hackett have pushed back against any further extension.

“The farmers and hauliers that I am engaging with are sick to the back teeth of listening to the three government parties’ squabbling on this issue.

“They need clarity. They need certainty, and they need to be able to plan around any potential increase in costs. None of that is being delivered by government,” Deputy Nolan said.