Authorities in Greece are making efforts to tackle a recent outbreak of disease in sheep and goats in the country.

The disease in question is known by several names, including ovine rinderpest, goat plague, and PPR.

Greek Minister for Rural Development and Food, Kostas Tsiaras, has said that there is no risk to public health from the disease.

The outbreak occurred in the Thessaly region.

Veterinary services and veterinary university schools in Greece have said that consuming the milk and meat of infected animals after pasteurisation (in the case of milk) and heat treatment/cooking is safe, according to a government statement.

The disease is not known to be of risk to domesticated livestock other than sheep and goats. The Greek government confirmed that animals are being culled as part of EU-sanctioned measures to control the disease.

The minister met with veterinary and local government officials on Friday (July 19), with the aim of coordinating the implementation of measures to eradicate the disease.

The minister also met with local sheep and goat breeders.

Protection zones of 3km to 10km in size have been set up around affected premises, and teams of vets are taking samples from animals in these areas for testing.

Minister Tsiaras also met with military officials to enlist their assistance in controlling the outbreak.

The minister said that the Greek government will stand by impacted farmers and will support them, while another government minister said state aid will be activated.

The country’s government called for “seriousness and responsibility” in implementing the disease control measures.

According to various animal health authorities (including Ireland’s Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine), animals susceptible to PPR (sheep and goats) on affected farms are culled, while susceptible animals at high risk of infection on other farms may also be culled.

Acute PPR infection results in a sudden rise in body temperature in infected animals. Mortality can be as high as 80%–100% in some outbreaks.