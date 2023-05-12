The government in Australia has announced that it will commit AUD$5.6 million over two years to phase out live sheep exports by sea.

The country’s Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry was allocated a total of AUD$1.5 billion as part of its Budget 2023-2024, including AUD$1.03 billion for its biosecurity system.

An independent panel will be tasked to assess how and when to phase out live sheep exports by sea, which was an election commitment by the Australian government.

A total of AUD$5 million has been allocated for the development of a renewed animal welfare strategy, as well as AUD$302.1 million to invest in climate-smart and sustainable practices.

Live sheep exports

The government said it understands that its commitment to phase out live sheep exports by sea will impact farmers, exporters and other supply chain participants.

The panel’s recommendations and a consultation process considering all interests, including the agricultural industry and animal welfare will inform a report and its implementation.

The interests of domestic and international stakeholders, and opportunities to protect and grow the sheep meat industry in the future will be taken into account, the government said.

Australia’s Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry, Murray Watt believes the “historic funding package” will help protect and grow the agriculture, fisheries and forestry sector for the years to come.

Cattle herd in Australia

Meanwhile, Australia’s cattle herd is expected to grow this year to its biggest size since 2014, highlighting current confidence levels in the industry, according to Meat and Livestock Australia (ALM).

Despite a series of natural disasters which have affected many parts of the country, the ALM believes Australia’s cattle herd will grow to 28.8 million head in 2023.

It has also forecast that the strong supply of cattle is expected to continue for a further two years despite seasonal conditions.

ALM has indicated that the cattle herd will continue to increase into 2024 with the national herd expected to hit 29.6 million by 2025 – making it the highest level since the 1970s.