A new network representing marts in Ireland, England, Scotland and Wales is set to be officially launched next week.

The Irish Co-operative Organisation Society (ICOS), which represents over 25 marts around Ireland, will host the inaugural conference of mart organisations.

The two-day event kicks off on Monday, May 15 with a host of guest speakers at Cillín Hill Mart in Co. Kilkenny.

The following day, the participants will visit a local beef, sheep and tillage farm before returning to view the weekly calf sale at the mart.

As a result of Brexit, ICOS explained that the British marts departed from the European Livestock Marts association (AEMB).

This means that there is no existing network between Irish and British marts. Environment and livestock executive with ICOS, Ray Doyle. Image: ICOS Facebook

Ray Doyle, ICOS livestock and environmental services executive said: “ICOS recently met with the Scottish, Welsh and English marts to discuss the formation of a ‘lions team of marts’.

“This new network will be officially established at our conference next week in Kilkenny,” he said.

ICOS said that it is envisaged the new network will meet at least twice a year to share experiences and discuss issues regarding the livestock mart business in Ireland and the UK.

Among the speakers on the first day of the conference will be Damien Barrett, superintending veterinary inspector at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM).

He will focus on bovine tuberculosis (TB) in Ireland and the implications of the disease for marts.

The event will also be addressed by Joe Burke, senior manager of the meat and livestock team in Bord Bia who will give a presentation on the global outlook for meat production and consumption.