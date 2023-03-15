Aurivo Dairy Ingredients has applied for planning permission to install solar panels at its plant in Co. Roscommon.

According to the application made to Roscommon County Council, Aurivo is proposing to build ground mounted solar panels on a 5.78ha site at Lung, Ballaghaderreen.

Aurivo said that the panels will supply renewable electricity directly to its dairy processing facility in Ballaghaderreen.

The proposed development includes a transformer building, new access road and security fencing.

Aurivo said that a Natura Impact Statement will be submitted to the local authority as part of the planning application, which is currently in the validation process.

Roscommon County Council is due to make a decision on the application by May 4, 2023. Submissions can be made on the proposed development until April 13.

In December, Aurivo celebrated the 50th anniversary of the dairy processing facility in Ballaghaderreen.

The site is supplied by 1,000 farm families in the region and exports produce to 50 countries.

The facility, which now employs 100 people, first opened as ‘Connacht Foods’ in 1972, producing skim milk powder and fat filled milk powder.

Today, the plant processes a large majority of Aurivo’s 520 million litres of milk.

Aurivo also unveiled plans for a new €15 million evaporator building project.

When completed in April 2023 this will significantly reduce the thermal energy needs of the site.

Over the next 5 years the company plans to spend €40 million in capital expenditure to improve innovation and process efficiency as part of its sustainability goals.