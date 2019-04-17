Aurivo milk supplies up 111% since 2010

Aurivo Co-operative has increased its milk supply by 111% since 2010, according to group CEO Aaron Forde.

Speaking to AgriLand following the publication of the north-west dairy giant’s financial results for 2018, the chief executive looked back on what has been a volatile year in the dairy world.

“As we look back, over a number of years, our milk supply is up by 111% since 2010; or if you exclude the Donegal business, 150% – but, on a like-for-like basis, 111% growth in our region.”

Forde noted that the co-op’s supply is up by 14% in the year to date.

Turning to the current market and reflecting on a challenging year, he described Aurivo’s financial performance as robust.

Forde underlined the volatility present due to global conditions, driven by the well-documented weather conditions in the spring, and then into the summer.

“You’ll see our turnover is up 4%, just under 444 million. Group operating profit came in at €3 million, down from €3.9 million.

The CEO outlined the two primary factors behind the drop in profitability: namely, the co-op’s efforts to support milk price being the most significant; and secondly, a challenging year for the group’s marts business.

The marts division had a tough year for two reasons, it was noted: the marts closed for just over a week due to Storm Emma in March 2018; and subsequently closed again for just over a week following a workplace incident in Mohill Mart.

“We took steps then to make our marts safer from a customer and a staff point of view.”

In addition, 2018 saw the largest investment made in the history of the co-op, Forde said, with €22 million spent by Aurivo, predominantly on a new dryer, in what is the start of a €48 million, five-year investment programme.

“So, overall, we’d characterise a reasonable year, a robust year, reflecting the strength of Aurivo’s underlined business and our operational strength,” Forde said.

Business divisions

In terms of Aurivo’s business divisions, the cooperative’s had a “good, steady performance” in the year, processing 115 million litres of milk, with sales of just under €98.8 million across butter, milk and sports nutrition.

Volatility in butter impacted at retail level, but there was modest continued growth in branded milk and customer-brand milk products.

Aurivo’s sports nutrition business, the ‘For Goodness Shakes’ business, meanwhile had a strong year with sales growth of over 20%.

“Our Dairy Ingredients business had a strong year; sales increased by €10 million – again that’s mostly milk volume driven,” Forde continued, noting a milk volume growth of almost 8%.

The Dairy Ingredients business had sales of €153.4 million, with product distributed to over 50 markets worldwide.

“We continue to expand that number and our customer base, particularly in the middle east and Africa.

Our agribusiness, including our Homeland retail stores, 35 of those if you include online, had a very strong year; some of that weather-driven, some of it a good growth in customer numbers.

Sales came in at just under €121 million for the year, up 18%. However, the livestock marts business saw a €10 million reduction in sales, jotting up €71 million over the year.