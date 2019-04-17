Who is Ireland’s New Holland ‘Dealer of the Year’?

Word is emerging that Armstrong Machinery (Co. Dublin) has been named as the New Holland Irish ‘Dealer of the Year’ for last year (2018).

A provisional announcement was made via social media channels; further confirmation is expected shortly.

This news follows on from recent announcements of accolades for UK-based New Holland dealers. Back in February, for example, the overall UK dealer of the year was named as Agricar Ltd of Forfar.

Lloyd Ltd received the tractor dealer of the year award, while Ernest Doe (Ulting) was named as the combine dealer of the year. Meanwhile, TH White Agriculture received recognition as the hay and forage dealer of the year. A number of other awards were made in other categories too.

It’s worth noting that New Holland now has 53 dealers in 125 locations/depots spread across the UK and Ireland.

Pat Smith (pictured below), New Holland’s business director for the UK and Ireland, explained: “2018 was a successful year for New Holland, with the introduction of several new product lines and strong performance across our entire dealer network.

“I congratulate all of the winners for delivering an outstanding performance and look forward to another busy and successful year now in 2019.”

Special-edition tractor

Regular readers might recall that AgriLand spoke to Armstrong Machinery’s Charles Hutcheson at this year’s FTMTA Farm Machinery Show in Co. Kildare.

Charles was keen to tell us about a special-edition T7.270 (pictured above) that the dealership had gotten painted in Fiat/terracotta colours – to celebrate 100 years of Fiat in tractor production.

He explained: “Being a heritage Fiat dealer since 1982, we’re also celebrating 65 years in business.

“We did this [special-edition] one ourselves, just to mark the occasion. It’s a high-end machine.