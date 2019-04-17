Minister Creed launches environmental publication

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed, has today, Wednesday, April 17, launched an environmental exhibition and publication.

According to a statement from Minister Creed’s department, the publication highlights “the wide variety” of projects being undertaken under his department’s European Innovation Partnerships (EIP) locally-led schemes in Ireland.

Minister Creed explained that his department is now investing €59 million in 23 of these new types of schemes.

The launch took place in Agriculture House, Kildare Street, Dublin and is designed to showcase the innovation being undertaken in the selected schemes across the country.

Speaking at the launch, Minister Creed said: “We are committed to building a sustainable agricultural system that respects the environment.

The agriculture sector is determined to play its part in responding to the challenges before us on climate, water quality and biodiversity.

“The targeted approach to specific challenges in specific areas can complement our larger national agri-environmental schemes.”

Biodiversity;

Organic production;

Pollinators;

Water quality;

Flood management;

Soils;

Farming in an archaeological landscape;

Targeting unutilised agricultural biomass. The exhibition highlights the varied works undertaken by the EIP project groups including projects on areas such as:

The exhibition is open to the public to visit. Following its display in Dublin, the exhibition will be moving to the Department’s office in Johnstown Castle Estate in Co. Wexford.

Continuing, the minister said: “The benefits of locally-led schemes are obvious and it starts at the design stage.

This is when farmers, researchers, scientists and advisors come together in operational groups to address a specific local environmental issue.

“The final 23 selected projects are of the highest quality and came through a rigorous selection process.”