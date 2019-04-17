Aurivo records increased turnover but profits drop for 2018

Aurivo recorded an increased turnover – up 4% on the previous year – for 2018, but took a hit to profits to the tune of €900,000 in its financial results for the year.

Revealing its results for 2018 today, Wednesday, April 17, the north-west dairy co-operative described its financial performance as “robust” and in line with expectations in a year marked with ongoing volatility in global dairy markets.

2018 saw the largest investment in the history of the co-operative with new capital investment of €22 million, just the start of a €48 million five-year investment programme.

The move is aimed to ensure Aurivo is well-positioned to take advantage of future market opportunities.

Turnover for the year was €443.8 million, an increase of 4% on 2017, which recorded €426.4 million.

Aurivo reported a group operating profit before exceptional items of €3.0 million, a drop of 23% on 2017’s profit of €3.9 million.

With increased investment, net debt for 2018 was posted at €14.6 million.

Consumer Foods turnover dropped marginally, from €99.1 million to €98.8 million in 2018. However, Dairy Ingredients turnover increased by 7% from €143.5 million to €153.4 million.

Meanwhile Agribusiness turnover rose by 18% from €102.1 million to €120.7 million. Marts turnover fell by 13% from €81.6 million to €71 million.

A total of 439 million litres of milk were processed in 2018, which is noted as a record year – equating to a 7.8% growth on 2017.

Meanwhile, a fourth Fixed Milk Price Scheme was launched; improved market returns saw the average Aurivo quoted milk price recover to 32c/L, according to the co-op.

Commenting on the year, Aurivo CEO said: “The uncertainties and implications of Brexit pose significant challenges to the sector.

Within that environment, our focus as a diverse co-operative will continue to be on growing a sustainable business that will not only create value for our members but will ensure a certain future for our farms, and our communities for generations to come.