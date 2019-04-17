ATM taken using stolen tractor and digger recovered

An ATM machine which was stolen in the early hours of yesterday morning, Tuesday, April 16, has been recovered by police.

The machine was taken from a premises in the Market Square area of Bushmills using a stolen digger, tractor and low loader.

The Antrim theft was the ninth such robbery to take place in Northern Ireland this year, with each incident causing devastation on local communities, according to the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).

Detective chief inspector Dunny McCubbin said: “Following the theft of an ATM which was stolen from premises in Bushmills earlier this morning, we have now recovered the machine and examinations are now being carried out.

I understand the fear that these attacks are causing, and the damage that is left in the wake of each theft. We are doing all we can to catch the people responsible and stop these attacks.

“Last month, we increased the amount of resources dedicated to tackle this issue and local police patrols are actively patrolling vulnerable and high-risk locations.”

The constable noted that machinery owners are taking on board advice to secure and lock up equipment and install immobilisers, which have helped to prevent theft.

“I want to appeal to anyone who has any information about today’s ATM theft in Bushmills to speak to us. Did you see a digger on a low loader being towed by a tractor on the roads in the area? Did you witness the attack just before 3.30am [yesterday] morning?

A telehandler was also used in the commission of this crime and I believe this was used to transport the ATM from the Diamond area of Bushmills.

The inspector added that the PSNI would like to talk to anyone who saw or heard anything in the area of the Ballyhome Road at the time.