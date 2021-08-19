Aurivo has become the latest processor to announce its milk price for July supplies – revealing its decision to lift its price.

In a statement this afternoon (Thursday, August 19), a spokesperson for the north-western co-op said:

“The board of Aurivo has increased the price of July milk by 0.25c/L and will pay a price of 36c/L, inclusive of standard bonuses and VAT.

This converts to the equivalent of 39.41c/L at EU standard constituents of 3.4% protein and 4.2% butterfat, the spokesperson added.

Continuing, the co-op representative said:

“Returns from our products are steady as global markets are static with slight concern around demand and the impact Covid-19 may continue to have – this is balanced with a slight milk supply reduction in Europe.

“The management and board will continue to monitor market developments to return the highest price possible,” the Aurivo representative concluded.

This follows a previous announcement earlier this week from Dairygold.

In a short statement on Monday afternoon (August 16), a spokesperson for the southern co-op said:

“Dairygold has maintained the July quoted milk price at 35.75c/L, based on standard constituents of 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat, inclusive of bonuses and VAT.

“This milk price equates to an average July farm gate milk price of 38.8c/L based on average July milk solids, achieved by Dairygold milk suppliers,” the cooperative’s representative added.

The quoted milk price for July based on EU standard constituents of 3.4% protein and 4.2% butterfat is 39.1c/L.

This follows price announcements from Lakeland, Glanbia and Kerry Group.