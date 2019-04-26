Aurivo commits to ‘continued support’ for Mayo GAA

Aurivo Co-op has announced that it will continue its support for Mayo GAA as it renews its sponsorship of the Mayo GAA Senior Club Championship under its Connacht Gold brand.

The Mayo GAA underage competitions will also be sponsored under its Homeland retail stores brand.

The announcement was made today, Friday, April 26.

A statement from the company explained: “Aurivo is committed to getting behind Mayo GAA and supporting local clubs in the championship season in 2019.”

Commenting on the announcement, Pat Duffy, Aurivo chairman, said: “We are proud to support the local clubs in Mayo and help them continue to achieve success in 2019. For us it’s an honour to support the underage and senior players.

We all know these little ones are the stars of tomorrow, so investment in them is so important, while the senior championship brings much excitement to numerous households across the county.

Michael Connolly, Mayo County Board’s chairman, added: “We are delighted to renew our partnership with Aurivo for the 2019 Connacht Gold Senior Club Championship and Homeland underage competitions.